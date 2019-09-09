By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan and Pakistan are committed to cooperation in many areas, including in military, tourism, trade, energy spheres, etc.

The two countries are bound by the ties of friendship and fraternity, said Ziyafat Asgarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, at a meeting with a Pakistani delegation on September 6. Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand also attended the meeting.

Asgarov noted good relations between Azerbaijani Parliament and Senate and National Assembly of Pakistan.

He stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, adding that Pakistan always supports the position, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the framework of international organizations.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, head of the delegation, highlighted the bilateral ties developing during the period of Azerbaijan’s independence, and charity events held by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Pakistan.

Ghani emphasized that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan's fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noting that Pakistani parliament adopted a resolution on Khojaly genocide in 2012.

The resolution strongly condemns the genocide against the civilian population of Khojaly, which was committed by Armenian armed forces. Then, in October 2013, the Pakistani Senate adopted a document supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Later, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Minister for Information of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, said that investors in the province intend to invest in Azerbaijan. He noted that the delegation includes representatives of trade and business.

“Azerbaijan and Pakistan can successfully cooperate in tourism, as well as humanitarian, cultural and military fields. Our businessmen want to invest in Azerbaijan,” he said, adding that Pakistan intends to increase oil and gas production and needs assistance from Azerbaijan, as a leader in this field.

“The cooperation in the energy sector would be mutually beneficial,” said Yousafzai.

Pakistan became the second country after Turkey that recognized the independence of Azerbaijan in 1991. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992.

Today, about 300 companies and entrepreneurs from Pakistan operate in Azerbaijan. The work on the establishment of direct flights between the two countries is currently underway.

As reported earlier, Pakistan is interested in the creation of joint ventures with Azerbaijan. Textile industry is a priority sphere for Pakistani businessmen.

