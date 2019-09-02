By Trend

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to introduce a new generation of services for business customers called “MyBusiness Internet Leased Line”.

Through the reliable high-speed access to internet, Azercell will ensure the permanent connectivity of its customers in the digital world.

With Dedicated Internet Access, business customers will never have to share their connection or compete with consumer traffic thanks to new uncontended service.

Dedicated Internet Access is ideal if organization depends on a reliable connection for business-critical services, whether that is simply hosting their own website or using connection for online sales, VoIP (Voice over IP) services, cloud-based applications or large file transfers. Azercell also offers a range of standard and optional security options to provide uninterrupted connectivity.

Benefits of the new service:

The speed you need

With 5Mbps, 10Mbps, 15Mbps, 20Mbps, 30Mbps, 50Mbps or 100Mbps bandwidths for the connection speed Azercell will help its customers to choose the package that suits their needs. A ‘burst’ option provides extra bandwidth to meet unexpected peaks in demand, while throttled ports will help to prepare for planned growth.

Confidently connected

Thanks to 24/7 support, service monitoring spotting problems before they start and dual access connections business-critical applications will always be online.

An Uncontended service

Corporate customers will get 100% of the bandwidth they are paying for. The download and upload speeds will be the same with the help of the dedicated symmetrical circuits that ensure the undivided bandwidth.

“We are in the midst of a large-scale Network Integration and Transformation program to serve our business customers with integrated telecommunication solutions” said Giorgos Chatzis, Business Customer Director. “Enriching our services portfolio is a key component of the transformation, making Azercell one stop shop for business customers in Azerbaijan.” G.Chatzis underlined.

Send your inquiries to business@azercell.com and specialists of Azercell will contact you.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

