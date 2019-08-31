By Trend

An official meeting under the leadership of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and with the participation of Deputy Defense Ministers, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments and Services of the Ministry, Commanders of Army Corps, as well as commanders and other officials of formations, stationed in frontline zone involved via the video communication, was held at the Central Command Post on August 31, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Touching upon the reforms carried out in the army on instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, including the issues of improving the social conditions of servicemen, Hasanov has emphasized the important role of equipping military units with modern weapons and maintaining high-level combat training of military personnel in strengthening the Azerbaijani Army and the liberation of occupied lands. The minister noted that activities in this sphere will continue rapidly.

After analyzing the results of the intensive combat training month, Hasanov noted the improvement in the quality of events held in regard with combat activities in all military units, in particular in units deployed in the frontline zone.

The minister conveyed to the meeting participants demands in connection with the increase in the number of military training and exercises to be organized in the types of troops, Army Corps, formations and units over the coming months, their better organization in accordance with directives and instructions, as well as other activities aimed at improving the professionalism of military personnel.

Hasanov also gave relevant instructions to officials in regard with the creation of logistical resources for units that are on combat duty in difficult mountainous terrain, ensuring the security of military personnel, conducting high-quality engineering work at positions, strategic communication lines and on the roads intended for transportation, as well as other important issues.

In conclusion, Hasanov demanded to fulfil in a proper manner the orders and instructions in connection with preparation for the international exercises to be held in Azerbaijan, as well as other large-scale exercises to be held in the military units in the frontline zone over the next months.

---

