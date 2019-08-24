By Trend

The information circulated in some foreign media outlets that the US transports Israeli drones to Azerbaijan to attack Iraq and Iran is completely unfounded and false, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

“This is misinformation,” the ministry added.

A number of foreign media outlets distributed the information with the headline "US is transporting Israeli drones to Azerbaijan to attack Iraq".

According to their information, commander of the Iraqi group Hashd al-Shaabi (popular mobilization forces) Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes accused the US of transporting the Israeli drones to Azerbaijan to attack Iraq and Iran.

