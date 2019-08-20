By Laman Ismayilova

Sunny weather is expected in Baku on August 21.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-24 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime, in Baku +21-23 °C at night, and +36-38 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be within the normal – 761 mm, relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night and 30-40 percent in the daytime.

North wind will be replaced by south-east in the afternoon on the Absheron beaches.

The sea water temperature will be +25-26 °C on the northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba and +26-27 °C on the southern beaches Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions. Fog is predicted in some places in the morning. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 19-24 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime, in the mountains +13-18 °C at night and +25-30 °C in the daytime.

Hot weather on August 21 is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

