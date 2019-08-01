By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be dry in Baku on August 2. Mild north wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +23°C to +27°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +25°C to +27°C at night and +33°C+35°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 755 mm mercury column.Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 35-40% in the daytime. Mild north wind will blow.

The sea water temperature will be +25-26°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), while +26-27°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Rainy weather is predicted in country`s regions.West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be from +22°C to +27°C at night, from +32°C to +37°C in the daytime, from +15°C to + 20°C in mountains at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

