The U.S. companies are involved in offshore oil development projects in Azerbaijan, export of aircraft and heavy machinery to Azerbaijan, and they explore emerging new trade and investment opportunities in agriculture, telecommunications, tourism, transportation services, and other fields in the country.

The U.S. has invested $13.6 billion in the Azerbaijani economy. Trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, transit, logistics are actual topics of discussion for cooperation between the two states.

Ramin Guluzade, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, has met with Earle Litzenberger, Ambassador of the U.S. to Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, which was held at the ministry, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of telecommunications, information technology, innovation and high technology.

At the same time, there was a discussion about the work done in Azerbaijan on licensed software, projects planned in this area, including the organization of educational events on the protection of intellectual property and cyber security together with influential U.S. companies such as Microsoft and Oracle.

The meeting also discussed the organization of the national pavilion of the U.S. at 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition BakuTel-2019, where products and developments of the U.S. technology companies will be demonstrated.

This exhibition will include business exhibition, networking platform, inspirational conferences, promising start-ups and a high-tech game zone along with exposition of ICT achievements. BakuTel-2019 will be held on December 9-16.

In 2018, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the U.S. reached $858.62 million. It rose by 9.82 percent in comparison with 2017.

The U.S. has long supported Azerbaijan’s efforts to develop and export its energy resources to Western markets.

