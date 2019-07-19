By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to the families of those deceased during a fire in an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account.

“We’re deeply saddened by news on arson attack on Kyoto Animation Studio, killing at least 33 people and injuring many. We present our heartfelt condolences to families of the victims and the Japanese people and wishes for speedy recovery to those injured in this harrowing incident," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s message reads.

As previously reported by TASS, the fire occurred due to intentional arson. According to the latest data, 23 people died as a result of the fire, another 35 were injured. There were about 70 people inside overall when the fire started.

At the scene, the police detained a 41-year-old man who allegedly poured gasoline or kerosene inside the studio and set it on fire.

There were also several knives found in the building that may belong to the attacker. The attacker is now in the hospital with burns to the face and chest.

Some 30 fire brigades were involved in putting out the fire. The fire was put out within 5 hours.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz