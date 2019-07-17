By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless will stay in Baku on July 18. Mild northwest wind will intensify at times.

Temperature will be from +21°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +25°C at night and +32°C+34°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 754 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-45% in the daytime. Northwest wind will intensify.

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, while +23-24°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

The weather will mainly be rainless in country's regions. Rainfall is predicted in some mountainous areas. Hail is forecasted. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, in mountains from +12°C to + 17°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.

