President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of Mongolia on the occasion of the national day of your country.

I believe that Azerbaijan-Mongolia ties, the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue to develop and expand in the best interests of our peoples.

On this auspicious day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors and the friendly people of Mongolia everlasting peace and prosperity," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

