By Leman Mammadova

Malaysia and Azerbaijan are developing bilateral ties, successfully cooperating within international organizations and sharing common positions on many international issues of mutual interest.

Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, received Dato’ Yubazlan Bin Yusof, the newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan, on July 2.

At the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations and stressed the importance of expanding contacts between the people.

Stressing the existing great potential for further expansion of economic cooperation, the sides pointed to the energy and transport sector.

Dato’ Yubazlan Bin Yusof stressed that Malaysia is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas, adding that he would spare no effort to further strengthen bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the importance of exchanging high-level visits between the two countries in terms of further developing relations was also underlined.

Then, Dato’ Yubazlan Bin Yusof presented a copy of his credentials to Mammadyarov.

At the end, Mammadyarov wished to the ambassador success in his diplomatic activities.

Malaysia enjoys close and friendly relations with Azerbaijan since diplomatic relations were established in 1993. Azerbaijan established its diplomatic mission in Malaysia in 2007, while Malaysia established its Embassy in Baku in 2014.

The trade turnover between the countries reached almost $60 million in 2018, most of which accounted for imports into Azerbaijan. In March 2016, Azerbaijan and Malaysia opened direct cargo flight service.

It is also noteworthy that the Malaysian national oil company Petronas owns a 15.5 percent stake in the production sharing agreement of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field, as well as 15.5 percent share in the South Caucasus Pipeline Company (SCPC), and 12.4 percent share in the Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company.

