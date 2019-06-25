By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be mainly dry in Baku on June 26.

North-west wind will blow and intensify.

Temperature will range from +21°C to +26°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +32°C+34°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 50-60% at night, 30-35% in the daytime.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, north-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C. North-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +25-26°C.

Rain is expected in country's eastern and western regions in evening. Hail is predicted. The west wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +22°C to +27°C at night, from +35°C to +40°C in the daytime, from +15°C to + 20°C in mountains at night, and from +22°C to +27°C in the daytime.

