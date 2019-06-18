By Trend

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will hold joint exercises of special forces, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at the press conference in Baku, Trend reports on June 18.

The minister said that the scenario of the exercises has been prepared and the work is underway.

In total, 13 joint military exercises with the participation of the Azerbaijani army are planned to be held this year.

Eight such exercises were held in 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz