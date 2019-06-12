By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy and rainless weather in Baku on June 13.

Moderate north wind will blow. Temperature will be from +20°C to +24°C at night and +30°C+34°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +32°C+34°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 755 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 35-45% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, mild north wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C. Mild north wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +24-25°C.

Rain is expected in country's northern and western regions in the evening. Local torrential rain and hail are predicted in different places. The west wind will intensify in some places in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +19°C to +24°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, in mountains from +12°C to + 17°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.

On June 12-15 mild khazri wind will prevail on the Absheron Peninsula, which is a positive factor for meteo-sensitive people.

