By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan city on June 10 to observe the Azerbaijani-Turkish live-liring Joint Tactical Exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood-2019", Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish live-liring Joint Tactical Exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2019" are underway in Nakhchivan.

According to the plan of the exercises, the skills of command, interaction and coordination in various combat conditions, including the deployment and use of field command posts, are being demonstrated.

Up to 5,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 180 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 21 aircraft and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as various samples of modern weapons and military equipment are involved in the exercises.

The goal of the exercises is to develop the headquarters' joint plans for the combat operations, to increase the level of professionalism of the military personnel and to achieve coordination of the interoperability of the military units of Azerbaijan and Turkey by developing their skills in fulfilling joint tasks.

Azerbaijani-Turkish live-firing Joint Tactical Exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2019" will last til June 11.

