By Trend

Argentina is happy with the level of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella said in Baku at an event dedicated to the anniversary of Argentina’s independence, Trend reports.

“Although, we strongly believe there is still a huge potential that needs to be developed between the two countries,” he noted.

“We commemorate today the 209th anniversary of the Revolution of May of 1810, when Argentina installed its first independent government and started a process that ended in the declaration of independence in 1816,” he said. “That was the day that our country told the world that we were ready to start walking a new path of sovereignty, development and active participation in the international arena as a new nation.

“Few years ago, we decided to implement a new approach to the rest of the world by integrating our country in a more decisive way in all international fields, with an open and transparent agenda which reflects the pacific, democratic and plural character of Argentina,” he added.

“A very proactive diplomatic agenda allowed us to build confidence within the international community, with concrete results in new cooperation initiatives; dynamization of international trade; modernization of regional integration structures and the opening new markets,” the ambassador said.

“We were also committed to the idea of Argentina as a protagonist, hosting the 11th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO); a very successful first G20 Leaders Summit in South America; the Youth Olympic Games and the Second High-level United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation,” he added.

“Two high level political meetings have taken place recently,” he said. “In March, [Azerbaijani Foreign] Minister [Elmar] Mammadyarov visited Argentina and three weeks ago the President of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies visited Baku.”

“Bilateral agreements that provide a better basis for the deepening of the relationship have been signed in the last years; we held several activities in the cultural field that were able to bring closer our nations trough music, literature, dance, plastic arts and sports,” he noted.

“But we believe that in the trade and economic fields, we still have big opportunities ahead of us,” the ambassador said. “Traditional Argentinean products such as meat and wine are well known internationally and we are working to make them more available to the Azerbaijani public. We are also developing a series of cooperation projects, mainly in the agriculture sector, that could be soon implemented in order to strengthen Argentinean-Azerbaijani relations.”

“It has been only two and a half months since I arrived in Baku,” he added. “But the efficiency of the team of the embassy, the warm welcome of my colleagues, the hospitality of the Azerbaijani authorities and above all the kindness, openness and respect of the Azerbaijani people had made me feel already at home.”

---

