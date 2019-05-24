By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on May 25.

Mist will be observed in some places at night. South wind will intensify occasionally in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +16°C to +19°C at night and +23°C+28°C in the daytime in Absheron and +17°C to +19°C at night and +26°C+28°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 50-60% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the morning and daytime. Torrential rain and hail are predicted in some places. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning.

West wind will intensify occasionally in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +16°C to +21°C at night, from +28°C to +33°C in the daytime, in mountains from +8°C to + 13°C at night, and from +16°C to +21°C in the daytime.



