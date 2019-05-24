By Trend

In 1993, Azerbaijan was face to face with the threat of loss of independence, the actions of the then authorities that didn’t meet the interests of the people put the country in a very difficult position, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova said, Trend reports May 24.

She was speaking at a meeting with members of the Youth Association of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP).

Muradova noted that the invitation of Heydar Aliyev to Baku by the people was the right decision.

“Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan,” he said. “Today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan enjoys great prestige in the world. Through international groups, the Azerbaijani parliament participates in building international relations, and many friendship groups operate. Today, Azerbaijan is one of the respected countries, and the Azerbaijani parliament is a member of the world parliamentary family.”

