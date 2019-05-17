By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on May 18.

Mist will be observed in some places in the morning. South wind will blow in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +16°C to +19°C at night and +24°C+28°C in the daytime in Absheron and +16°C to +18°C at night and +24°C+26°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 759 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, short rain and hail are expected in some western regions in the daytime.

Mist will be observed at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +15°C to +20°C at night, from +28°C to +33°C in the daytime, in mountains from +9°C to + 14°C at night, and from +18°C to +23°C in the daytime.

The weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

