Azerbaijan holds a leading position in the region in the area of ​​conducting reforms, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov said at the Regional Social Security Forum for Europe held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that reforms in the field of social security are of particular importance.

According to the deputy PM, Azerbaijan has been living in conditions of war imposed by Armenia for more than 2 decades, and the social security of internally displaced persons and refugees is at the center of the state policy in Azerbaijan.

From year to year, the state takes real measures to improve the social conditions of these people, including the provision of housing and work, Ahmadov said, adding that, of course, all this requires large financial resources.

According to Ahmadov, about 10 percent of the total expenses for the social security system come from meeting the needs and requirements of refugees and internally displaced persons.

