By Trend

One of the powers of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan has been revoked, and relevant amendments are being made to the Law "On the Chamber of Accounts", Trend reports.

According to the current legislation, the Chamber of Accounts has the authority to hear cases on the relevant administrative offenses provided for by law, and to apply administrative penalties.

Based on the new amendments, this power has been revoked.

