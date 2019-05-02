By Trend

On the sidelines of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Trend reports referring the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan .

The Ghanaian minister expressed satisfaction for being again in Azerbaijan, and especially noted the high level organization of the event.

The ministers exchanged their views over the development of relations between the two countries. The sides discussed the educational opportunities in Azerbaijan for Ghanaian students in order to enhance the people-to-people contacts.

At the meeting the sides discussed cooperation with African Union as well.

Furthermore, during the meeting other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz