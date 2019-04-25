By Laman Ismayilova

Changeably cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 26.

Drizzle predicted in some places in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +9°C to +12°C at night and +16°C+21°C in the daytime in Absheron and +10°C to +12°C at night and +19°C+21°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 768 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 50-60% at night, 40-50% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, ecologists predict rainy weather in some mountainous and foothill regions. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +6°C to +11°C at night, from +18°C to +23°C in the daytime, in mountains from 3 degrees of frost to + 2°C at night, and from +6°C to +11°C in the daytime.

The weather is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

