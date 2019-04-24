By Trend

Azerbaijan has submitted its protest to the UN, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

She was speaking on the information that Armenia, in addition to its annual report, also submitted a report of the separatist regime established in the occupied Azerbaijani territories to the UN Human Rights Council, as well as on the information that these documents are posted on the official UN website.

Abdullayeva said the information regarding the annual report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council is false.

She noted that it is important to check the accuracy of the information before its coverage in the media.

“We repeatedly witnessed how the Armenian media presented certain topics in a way so that it would correspond to their interests,” she said. “It’s not the first time that the Armenian side attaches to its letters the papers of the illegal separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. The UN and OSCE responded to Armenia’s abusing its powers of membership in these organizations in the form of adding up the regime’s papers to its letters that these distributed documents in no way reflect the positions of these organizations. When considering the document closer, it clearly states that the distribution of the annex to the document doesn’t reflect any position of the UN Secretariat on its essence.”

The OSCE notes that the information disseminated on the basis of such documents doesn’t reflect the position of the organization, Abdullayeva added.

“In general, Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijan’s territories and carried out ethnic cleansing there against Azerbaijanis, and also committed crimes against humanity during the occupation, such as the Khojaly genocide, which deprived hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis of the right to live in their homes, should be ashamed of distributing any documents about human rights,” she noted. “By such actions, Armenia deceives, first of all, its population, trying to create the appearance of recognition of the puppet regime created by it in the occupied territories.”

As for the document disseminated by the Armenian office at the UN, Abdullayeva said that in response to such provocations of Armenia, letters of protest were issued as official documents of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly reflecting the position of Azerbaijan and denying any legal power of these documents.

“In connection with this particular case, the permanent representative of Azerbaijan at the UN Office at Geneva and under other international organizations, held a meeting with head of the department for human rights treaties of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), where a protest was expressed and stated that the papers attached to the letter of Armenia’s Permanent Mission in Geneva have no legal force and that such attempts are inadmissible,” she noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

