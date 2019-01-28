By Trend

Chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Gholamhossein Shafei will visit Azerbaijan on February 6-8, the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

Shafei will be accompanied by the members of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce and a big delegation consisting of economists.

Along with Shafei, Iranian businessmen involved in food industry, agricultural sector, livestock sector, machine building, electronic equipment production, petrochemical and chemical industries and health tourism sector are expected to visit Azerbaijan.

Shafei is expected to meet with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, head of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov and President of the Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev.

