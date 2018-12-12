By Trend

Having fulfilled the mission of savior, Heydar Aliyev ensured the bright future of Azerbaijan, deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, chairman of the parliamentary committee on public associations and religious structures Siyavush Novruzov told Trend.

“On October 18, 1991, the people of Azerbaijan, having achieved historic success, restored state independence,” he said. “However, non-professionals who were in power at that time, couldn’t rule the country and, most importantly, for whom personal ambitions were above state interests, led the country to the brink of abyss. In these difficult times of the 90s, it was the great leader Heydar Aliyev who saved Azerbaijan from falling apart.”

Novruzov stressed that the success achieved by Azerbaijan due to the balanced and purposeful policy of Heydar Aliyev once again confirms that in the development of each country, its leader plays an important role.

“National leader is the main factor playing an important role in the formation of a state, formation of foreign policy,” Novruzov said.

He reminded that the national leader Heydar Aliyev, who gained high confidence Oct. 3, 1993 and reaffirmed his victory Oct., 1998, realized the wishes of millions of people.

“The reforms he carried out during the first stage of the presidency, large-scale creative work to strengthen the economy of Azerbaijan strengthened the people’s faith in the future and paved the way for the country to the world community,” Novruzov said.

Heydar Aliyev’s personality, distinguished by its own style in world politics and phenomenal talent among heads of state, is exemplified as a symbol of wisdom, Novruzov added.

“The weight and significance of merits of national leader Heydar Aliyev for Azerbaijan are immeasurably great,” Novruzov said. “Domestic and foreign policy, the foundation of which was laid by the great leader, are the basis of Azerbaijan’s recognition as a leading state that is strengthening its position as a reliable partner. The realities of today’s Azerbaijan are triumph of policy by Heydar Aliyev. The ideas of Heydar Aliyev open up new opportunities, lead the country to new success. Today’s strong Azerbaijan is a masterpiece of brilliant personality of Heydar Aliyev.”

---

