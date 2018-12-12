By Leman Mammadova

Implementation and prospects of the national water supply and sanitation project in six regions of Azerbaijan were on the agenda as the Regional Director of the Islamic Development Bank Group Regional Hub Turkey, Saleh Jelassi, visited Baku.

Azersu OJSC met with a delegation led by Saleh Jelassi on December 11.

Azersu Chairman Gorkhmaz Huseynov recalled that the Islamic Development Bank was closely involved in the infrastructure projects implemented in our country, and highly appreciated the bank's participation in water supply and sanitation system reconstruction projects.

The chairman informed about work done within "National Water Supply and Sanitation Project in 6 Regions of Azerbaijan"

It was noted that the creation of new infrastructures in the cities covered by the project contributed to the improvement of the population's access to drinking water and sanitation services.

Jelassi expressed his satisfaction with implementation of the projects. He noted that all the necessary measures will be taken to complete them.

It should be noted that under the project financed by the Islamic Development Bank, construction of water and sanitation systems in Tartar and Gadabay and water networks in Astara has been completed. At present, the project is underway in Dashkesan. Project on reconstruction of drinking water supply and sanitation infrastructure in Gazakh will be launched in 2019.

Currently, IsDB Group has an overall portfolio of about $1.1 billion in the country comprising $947 million financing by IsDB.

IsDB’s Ordinary Capital Resources (OCR) development portfolio in Azerbaijan consists of 35 operations with approvals of $945 million (excluding cancelled operations) which includes 31 completed operations worth $676 million and 2 active projects (4 operations) worth $266 million. The largest portion of IsDB development operations in Azerbaijan is in the Energy Sector (53 percent), followed by Water & Sanitation (27 percent) and Agriculture (13 percent).

In line with IsDB Group’s overarching emphasis on supporting Economic and Social Infrastructure in its Member Countries, IsDB is currently providing support to Azerbaijan’s National Water Supply and Sanitation Program in Six Regions through a Project worth $200 million. This project aims to provide clean and safe drinking water and sewerage connections to more than 320,000 inhabitants (including refugees and internally displaced people) in the six regions by constructing new water and wastewater treatment plants and installation of new water distribution networks and sewerage collection systems.

IsDB is also implementing an Integrated Rural Development Project with an approved amount of $66 million to support reduction in rural poverty in Agdash, Yevlakh, Sheki and Oghuz regions through increased food security and enhanced income earning opportunities for small farmers.

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group maintains a Regional Hub in Turkey, which in addition to serving Turkey, also oversees and coordinates the IsDB Group operations in its Member Countries such as Albania and Azerbaijan as well as Muslim Communities in Non-Member Countries within Europe.

IsDB Group’s cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan is growing ever stronger since it joined the IsDB on 4 July 1992.

