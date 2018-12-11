By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy on December 12.

Drizzle will be observed in some places at night.

Strengthening south-west wind will be followed with north-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +6-9˚C at night, +11-13˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +7-9˚C at night, + 11-13˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75%.

Drizzle will be observed in eastern and northern areas. West wind will intensify in some areas. The temperature will be +2-6˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in daytime.

---

