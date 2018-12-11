By Trend

Finalizing the Caspian Sea safety protocol and using the capacities to promote peace and security are the economic priorities of the region, Trend reports as IRNA cited Nader Pasandeh, Director General of Safety & Marine Environment Protection in Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

"The Caspian Sea belongs to five states and the regional countries should use the resources to establish peace and security," he added.

"Representatives of Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan seek to finalize the safety protocol during the two-day meeting," he noted.

Meanwhile, Head of Maritime Safety Department at the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan Vamik Rahimov stressed on the Caspian Sea environmental issue.

"All the Caspian Sea states should make efforts to preserve the environment," he said.

---

