\Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva make a great contribution to the development of sports and art in the country, the head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva told Trend following the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics and the 5th Interregional Cup held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

“This is the only way to show the talent and abilities of your nation,” she said.

"I want to express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the contribution they have made over the years to the development of not only gymnastics, but also all sports. Nowhere in the world there is such a gymnastics arena as in Azerbaijan. I am proud to say this. All foreign guests are delighted with our National Gymnastics Arena. Sport is the future of the nation", said Vasileva.

The head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team said she was satisfied with the preparation of the athletes who took part in the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics and the 5th Interregional Cup.

“Every time I want the results to be better and better. And every year they are getting better. I am very happy. The gymnasts took part in the competitions in three age categories -“kids”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors”, as well as teams of gymnasts in group exercises. As many as 88 young athletes participated in the age category of "kids”. This is a huge number. But, I am most pleased with the quality of the performances that I see. There is a competition for prizes, this is pleasant, and this shows that all coaches are working, gymnastics is actively developing. All this shows not only interest, not only the improving quality of performances, but also the number of talented children that I will take to the national team. Immediately after the end of the championship competition, all sports societies received information about which girls I invite to the training camp, which will take place over two months. Then we will decide on which gymnasts will remain. I have also decided whom I will invite from the regions of the country and I can say that they are more than ten children. They are our future, because namely girls from the regions, regardless of whether they will be champions of international competitions in the future or not, the most important thing is that they are our future coaches and judges in the regions. We will have high-level specialists in the regions of the country", Vasileva added.

She noted that next year, in 2019, the National Gymnastics Arena will host a lot of international competitions.

"There will be three World Cups in the Olympic disciplines - trampolining, gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics. The biggest events are the European Aerobic Gymnastics and Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. The World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held in September. It will provide licenses for the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo. We still should not forget about the European Youth Olympic Festival, as part of which competitions in gymnastics will be beld," the head coach added.

