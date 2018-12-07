By Trend

Azerbaijan has a perfect legal framework ensuring the protection of human rights, Trend reports citing Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova as saying.

Muradova made the remarks in Baku at the international conference entitled "Ensuring equality is the main foundation of peace and sustainable development" on Dec. 7.

She stressed that Azerbaijan’s legislative base creates a sphere in which equal rights of people are ensured.

Muradova said that the country’s current success has been achieved with the participation of Azerbaijani citizens.

The implementation of an idea is impossible without the absolute support of people,” she said. “People talk much about ensuring human rights and justice. But all this is impossible if the country is not independent and there are no conditions necessary for ensuring human rights.”

“Azerbaijan has achieved great success over the past years and everyone is proud to be a citizen of his country and at the same time he should feel responsibility,” Muradova added.

She said that international organizations must cooperate and stressed that Azerbaijan’s cooperation in the field of human rights protection is exemplary for other countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz