An automated troop command and control system has been fully applied in Azerbaijan for the first time, said Colonel-General Najmaddin Sadikov, first deputy defense minister, chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

He made the remarks at a meeting following the Command-Staff War Games (CSWG), Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

After analyzing the results of the CSWG, he noted that the interaction of the staffs and command posts during various military operations was successfully tested and improved.

Highly appreciating the combat and psychological training of the personnel, Sadikov stressed that on the instructions of Azerbaijan’s defense minister, during the CSWG, the main attention was paid to the use of the latest technology, including space technology.

He noted that during the CSWG, all the goals set in organizing the interaction of the troops were reached, and the personnel showed high knowledge, skills and professionalism in solving problems.

