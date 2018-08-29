By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Ecology has commissioned a scientific expedition to study one of the largest glaciers in Azerbaijan.

A scientific expedition was organized to study the glaciers located on Tufandag Mount, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The Tufandag Glacier is located on the north of the mountain and is the largest in this region. The glacial mass under the influence of its mass shifts to the north and quite often remains in a suspended state.

Experts from the National Hydrometeorology Department went to the top of Tufandag. The research area is located at an altitude of 3,755 meters above sea level.

The area of declining glaciers has already been studied, the acceleration of the melting rate of ice has been estimated, and the cracks in the glacier appeared as a result of this process.

In addition, experts have measured the water level in the Mahmuddar River, originating from the tongue of the glacier. As a result, it was found that all the indicators demonstrate the acceleration of the melting rate of the ice cap of Tufandag mountain.

The message of the Ministry of Ecology emphasizes that the parameters and coordinates of the glacier were recorded using a GPS-laser.

Glaciers, being an important source of fresh drinking water, at the same time serve as a kind of visual indicator of climate change occurring on the scale of individual regions and the planet as a whole. Typically, global warming or cooling will primarily affect the change in the size of glaciers.

Stunning mountain scenery of Tufandag makes it attractive for tourists in both winter and summer. Tufandag lies on the southern slopes of the Greater Caucasus, 4 km north of Gabala city.

It is the most favorite place of ski lovers in winter and also the ideal place for those who want to walk in the mountains, ride in a cable car to watch the nature and enjoy active rest in summer.

Tufandag Resort is well equipped and can accommodate up to 3,000 people at a time, restaurants, cafeterias, bars and recreation areas, ski school for adults and children, ski equipment rental and repair are operating on the territory of the complex.

The trails of the ski resort of Tufandag Gabala have different complexity and are designed for advanced skiers, snowboarders as well as beginners. The total length of the trails is 17 km.

