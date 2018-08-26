By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Damirchi Archaeology Museum built in Shamakhi region on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The president and the First Lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva toured the museum, which features open-air and indoor exhibition halls.

Story still developing

---

