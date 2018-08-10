By Rashid Shirinov

The international competition Sea Cup-2018 has successfully wrapped up in Baku on August 10.

The solemn closing ceremony was held in the training and educational center of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Russian warship crew was declared the winner of Sea Cup-2018. The second place was taken by the team of Kazakhstan, while the Azerbaijani and Iranian navy men took the third place. All of them were awarded during the ceremony.

The event was attended by Chairman of the organizing committee of the competition, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov, Commander of the Naval Forces, Captain of the First Rank Zaur Hummetov and foreign guests.

The Sea Cup competition was held in Baku during July 31 - August 10 within the International Army Games-2018. As many as 260 personnel was involved in the Sea Cup during these days. The competition was held in three stages – artillery firing, ship damage control, ship crew skills and rescue contest.

This year’s Army Games are held in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11. The Games include 28 contests. Along with the Sea Cup, Azerbaijani servicemen have participated in Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen in Russia, Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan and Sniper Frontier in Belarus.

