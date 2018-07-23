By Trend

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on July 24, Turkey's Foreign Ministry told Trend July 23.

Within the framework of the visit, Cavusoglu will hold a meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as other officials, the ministry noted, "Cavusoglu's visit to Baku will last one day".

The ministry also said, that during the visit the strengthening of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as other regional issues will be discussed.

"It is expected that Cavusoglu will also hold a meeting with the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

