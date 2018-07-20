By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijani tank crew has left for Moscow to participate in the Tank Biathlon contest, the Defense Ministry informed on July 20.

Teams from 31 countries will participate in the Tank Biathlon contest to be held in three stages at the Alabino training range in Russia from July 28 to August 11. This contest is the first of the five competitions of the International Army Games – 2018 that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in.

This year’s Army Games will be held in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11. The Games will include 28 contests. Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in the competitions Sea Cup, which will be held in Azerbaijan itself, Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen in Russia, Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan and Sniper Frontier in Belarus.

Moreover, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will observe the Depth and Army Scout Masters competitions, which will be held in Iran and Russia respectively.

Last year, Azerbaijan was among the Top-10 teams of the International Army Games, while the first three places were taken by Russia with 19 gold medals, China with seven, and Kazakhstan with three gold medals. IT is also noteworthy that the Azerbaijani army cooks won the third place in the Field Kitchen contest and were awarded the bronze medal of the Games.

