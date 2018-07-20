By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher in Paris.

A guard of honor was lined up In front of the Senate in honor of the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by the Chairman of the Senate Gerard Larcher.

The head of state and the chairman of the Senate reviewed the guard of honor.

President Ilham Aliyev and Senate Chairman Gerard Larcher had a joint photo.

Gerard Larcher expressed satisfaction with seeing the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the French Senate again. He noted the importance of such visits in terms of further development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Chairman of the Senate also touched upon the cooperation between France and Azerbaijan in the economic, political, educational, cultural spheres, especially the activities of the French Lyceum and the Azerbaijan-French University in Baku. He said that this testifies to the high level of relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with once again visiting the French Senate. He noted that the dialogue held today with France at all levels is of great importance for Azerbaijan. The head of state said that Azerbaijan regards France as a very close partner for itself, a friendly country and is interested in further expansion of cooperation.

It was stressed at the meeting that the relations between France and Azerbaijan, the discussions held here will contribute positively to the agreement to be signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union. The Chairman of the Senate expressed hope that a comprehensive agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan will be signed in the near future. It was stressed that France is very interested in signing of this document.

During the conversation, a very high level of inter-parliamentary relations was noted, and the need for further development of this cooperation was underscored. It was brought to the attention that a number of meetings, mutual visits were held in the French Senate in the framework of the France-Caucasus friendship group.

The sides also discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Senate Chairman stressed that France intends to continue its activities aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Then President Ilham Aliyev signed in the golden book of the Senate.

