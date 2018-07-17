By Trend

Four more people - Jeyhun Gurbanov, Vugar Allahverdiyev, Ulvi Hasanov and Alim Yusifov - were arrested in connection with the events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on July 16, Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies told Trend July 17.

The arrested persons are accused of planning and organizing a terrorist attack and riots in Ganja, according to the information.

Arrested Jeyhun Gurbanov is accused of spying on the head of Ganja city Executive Power Elmar Valiyev and other persons in order to further transfer this information to the detained Yunis Safarov, accused of assassination attempt on Elmar Valiyev.

Jeyhun Gurbanov is a close relative of Yunis Safarov.

Other arrested persons, Vugar Allahverdiyev and Ulvi Hasanov, are active participants of the events in Ganja on July 10.

The fourth arrested person, Alim Yusifov, organized the arrival of several criminals from Azerbaijan’s Shamkir district to Ganja for participation in the riots.

On July 10, at approximately 8 p.m. (GMT+4), a group of 150-200 people of radical religious orientation attempted to disrupt public order by meeting in the square in front of the Ganja City Executive Power building, the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service said earlier.

Ignoring the police warnings, the crowd resisted by using cold weapons.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.

In total, 22 people were arrested for the crimes committed July 10.

This is while 13 people were arrested and 8 people were declared wanted in connection with the assassination attempt on the head of the Executive Power of Ganja city Elmar Valiyev on July 3.

