By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to create the State Agency for the Use of Mineral and Raw Material Resources under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The Agency is a public legal entity responsible for regulating activities on types of subsoil use envisaged in the law "On subsoil", as well as monitoring compliance with legislation, established standards and requirements in the field of use and protection of the subsoil, organization of competitions and auctions.

The statutory fund of the agency is formed with the resources of the State Fund for the Restoration of the Mineral and Raw Materials Base and assets transferred from the balance of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to the agency.

This decree does not apply to regulating subsoil use related to energy.

