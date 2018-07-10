By Laman Ismayilova

Sunny weather will stay in Baku on July 11.

North-east wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +24-27˚C at night, +35-40˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +25-27˚C at night, + 38-40˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 35-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 28-29 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The weather is expected to be dry in country's regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +22-27˚C at night, +35-40˚C in daytime, +42˚C in some places, +15-20˚C in mountains at night, +28-33˚C.

Light winds on the Absheron, hot temperatures are expected in the background of stagnant and humid weather conditions which will be unfavorable for most people.

On July 11-12, the maximum temperature will be 35-40 degrees in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It is risky to stay in the open air for long hours from 11:00 till 17:00.

In the regions of Azerbaijan from July 11 to July 13, the weather will be abnormally hot, the maximum temperature will be 35-40, 41-43 in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and some regions of Central Aran and 28-33 degrees in mountainous regions.

