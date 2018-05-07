By Trend

Having come to lead the country, Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev chose the most perfect path - the path of development determined by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks in Baku on May 7 at the scientific and practical conference entitled "Heydar Aliyev and concept of Azerbaijan’s development" organized by the Council on State Support for NGOs under the president of Azerbaijan.

"For the first time, the Azerbaijani authorities began to see NGOs as partners during the period of Heydar Aliyev's leadership. As a result, the Council of State Support for Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of Azerbaijan was established. Today, the Council continues to successfully operate," Hasanov said.

Hasanov further noted that Heydar Aliyev's memory lives in the heart of every Azerbaijani, who loves his people.

He said that the mission of saving the Azerbaijani state in 1993 stands in the forefront of the merits of national leader Heydar Aliyev for the Azerbaijani people.

Hasanov reminded that the country annually marks the National Salvation Day on June 15

"Heydar Aliyev saved the Azerbaijani state from the real threat of destruction. This rescue mission is linked with the name of the great leader. When in 1993, upon his return to Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev began to carry out this mission, there was a civil war in the country," Hasanov said.

He noted that the situation was very difficult, and people, who seized power at that time and who named themselves politicians, were heading this situation.

