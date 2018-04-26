By Rashid Shirinov

Next year another metro station will be put into operation in Baku, Spokesman for Baku Metro Nasimi Pashayev told Trend on April 26.

He reminded that President Ilham Aliyev has recently noted that the number of metro stations will be increased in Baku and the construction of the new ones will be accelerated. Pashayev said that several stations are currently being built in the capital city.

“Presently, work continues on the construction of a metro station on Jeyhun Salimov street with the code name B3, Khojasan electric depot, a tunnel linking Avtovokzal metro station and the Khojasan depot, and Hazi Aslanov-2 metro station,” the spokesman noted.

He added that B3 station will be put into operation first, and there will be three elevators and 17 modern escalators in the metro station.

“If the work continues at the current pace within the schedule, the station may be put into operation next year,” Pashayev said.

Baku Metro, opened in 1967, was the first subway system to be launched in the East. Serving the residents and guests of the capital for more than 50 years, Baku Metro is the most affordable and safest way to get around the city.

Having 25 stations on 3 lines – Green, Red and Purple – the Baku Metro is 36.63 km in length. By 2030, it is planned to expand the infrastructure of Baku Metro and create a giant underground transport network consisting of 76 stations, 6 electric depots, and 5 lines with a total length of 119.1 kilometers.

