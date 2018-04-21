By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to conduct one-off payment of financial assistance to veterans of the Second World War of 1941-1945, widows of those killed in the Second World War, as well as persons awarded orders and medals for selfless labor in the rear front.

In accordance with the order, participants of the Second World War of 1941-1945 will be provided with a one-off financial assistance in the amount of 1,000 manats.

This is while widows of those killed in the Second World War or fighters who died later, persons awarded orders and medals for selfless labor in the rear front at that time, employees of special units who performed tasks in the interests of the army and navy in the rear front during the Second World War or in the operational zones of the fighting fleets, persons awarded the appropriate medals and badges for the Defense of Leningrad during the Second World War, as well as the participants of the blockade of Leningrad will receive a financial assistance in the amount of 500 manats.

For implementation of the order, 5.9 million manats will be allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget for 2018.

