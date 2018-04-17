By Trend

President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the April 11 presidential election.

"Dear President, I would like to extend my most cordial congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan ," reads the congratulatory letter.

"Your convincing electoral victory was a clear proof of the satisfaction of the people of Azerbaijan with the leadership you had given to your country in the previous mandate, as well as their full confidence in your personal capacity to steer the country through the challenging times ahead," he said.

Vujanovic voiced belief that Ilham Aliyev's re-election as the President of Azerbaijan has been welcomed throughout the international community.

"Not only the prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan has been granted during your incumbency, but the stability in the volatile region has been strengthened as well," he said.

Vujanovic further expressed his genuine appreciation of excellent and ever strengthening relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan.

"Esteemed President, I wish you good health, family happiness and success in performing your high duty. Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration ," reads the congratulatory letter.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz