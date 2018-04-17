By Trend

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discussed organizing and holding a meeting of the intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a message on April 16.

The talks were held within a meeting of Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov and Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

During the meeting held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding, the sides considered state and prospects of the bilateral relations in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

"The parties also discussed issue of organizing and holding the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. They also exchanged views on agenda of the next meeting of foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe, scheduled for April 17," according to the ministry.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover with Tajikistan in 2017 amounted to $2.045 million, of which about $47,370 accounted for the import of Tajik products.

