By Trend

The results of voting at four polling stations in April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan have been announced as invalid.

The country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) made a decision at a meeting held today in Baku.

Thus, the results of voting at the polling station #2 of Kurdamir Constituency #57, at the polling station #26 of Jalilabad-Masalli-Bilasuvar Constituency #69, at the polling station #10 of Lankaran City Election Constituency #73 and at the polling station #12 of Lankaran Village Election Constituency #74 were canceled.

Meanwhile, the polling station #2 of Kurdamir Constituency #57 and the polling station #10 of Lankaran City Election Constituency #73 were discharged.

---

