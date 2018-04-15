15 April 2018 13:44 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The results of voting at four polling stations in April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan have been announced as invalid.
The country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) made a decision at a meeting held today in Baku.
Thus, the results of voting at the polling station #2 of Kurdamir Constituency #57, at the polling station #26 of Jalilabad-Masalli-Bilasuvar Constituency #69, at the polling station #10 of Lankaran City Election Constituency #73 and at the polling station #12 of Lankaran Village Election Constituency #74 were canceled.
Meanwhile, the polling station #2 of Kurdamir Constituency #57 and the polling station #10 of Lankaran City Election Constituency #73 were discharged.
