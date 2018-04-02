By Trend

Demonstrating intolerance towards other nations, Armenia thereby propagandizes fascism, Azerbaijani MP Rovshan Rzayev told Trend.

"This springs from the insidious nature of Armenians. War criminal Garegin Nzhdeh was a supporter of the discriminatory and anti-Semitic ideology of the fascists. The fact that Armenians are heroizing him, build a monument to this man shows that even today they are followers of fascist ideas, without even trying to hide this,” the MP noted.

Rzayev noted that a survey held by the Pew Research Center, once again confirmed that there are widespread ideas of fascism and intolerance towards other peoples among Armenians.

According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in 18 countries of Central and Eastern Europe during the year, Armenia was recognized as the most intolerant country in relation to the Jews among the states of Central and Eastern Europe.

All states should take into account in their relations with Armenia that the country conducts a policy of anti-Semitism, the MP said.

He expressed regret that a number of countries don’t attach due importance to this fact.

