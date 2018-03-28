By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijan has registered 545 international observers to monitor the April 11 presidential election, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said on March 28.

He noted that this is not the final figure as the registration of observers continues and their number will probably increase.

As for local observers, the CEC chairman said more than 53,000 observers were registered, according to the latest information.

“The number of local observers is also increasing and appeals are being reviewed,” Panahov added.

He went on to say that debates of presidential candidates, during free air time on ITV Public Television, run normally and no unpleasant events have been seen so far.

Panahov considers it normal that the candidates go beyond the defined topics during the debates.

“No election campaign can be perfect in any country. The electoral process is a big process, and things can happen. Overall, the election campaign of the presidential candidates is proceeding normally,” he noted.

Meanwhile, a technical control center created at the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan for monitoring of web cameras, installed at the polling stations, has been checked today.

Panahov, who attended the event, said that web cameras were installed in 20 percent of the country's polling stations in connection with the upcoming presidential election.

The goal is to ensure transparency in the election process, according to CEC chairman.

“Web cameras were installed in 20 percent of the country's polling stations, that is 1,000 polling stations, in connection with the presidential election. The polling stations, where 1,000 cameras were installed, cover all parts of the country. Any internet user can watch the voting process live on the official website of the CEC on the election day,” he said.

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade also took part in the event.

The presidential election in Azerbaijan, the largest South Caucasus state on the Caspian shore, is to be held on April 11, according to an order signed on February 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev. Pre-election campaign in Azerbaijan has kicked off on March 19 and will end on April 10 at 08:00.

Eight candidates - Ilham Aliyev, nominated from the New Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, Araz Alizade from the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party, Razi Nurullayev from the Frontists Initiative Group, Hafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party, self-nominee Zahid Oruj and Sardar Mammadov from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party – will be competing at the forthcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

As many as 545 international observers and about 55,887 local observers will monitor the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan. The accredited observers represent around 47 countries. There are 5,309,434 voters in the country.

