By Trend

The nationwide festivities on the occasion of Novruz, the Azerbaijani national holiday, are taking place in Baku on March 19.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva joined the festivities.

The president and his spouse first arrived at the square in front of the Maiden’s Tower in Baku.

Children in national costumes performed dances on the square. Art masters sang songs glorifying the spring and Azerbaijan.

“Bahar giz” (spring girl), one of characters of Novruz, presented the samani (wheat shoots, a symbol of hope for an abundant harvest) to President Ilham Aliyev.

Warriors carrying swords and shields reminiscent of Azerbaijan’s ancient history stood on the fortress walls of the Old City and in the square.

Dede Gorgud, another character of Novruz, gave his blessing and wishing the Novruz holiday to bring abundance to the Azerbaijani people.

President Ilham Aliyev lit the Novruz bonfire, and then delivered a speech.

The nationwide festivities continue in the National Seaside Park.

